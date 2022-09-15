Federal, state and local law enforcement broke up an alleged marijuana grow near Crawford, where plants found by far exceeded the number that can legally be grown for personal use.

The Sept. 14 raid in the 34000 block of B25 Road reportedly netted more than 680 mature plants, 16 pounds of processed marijuana and about 1 ounce of psychedelic mushrooms.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

