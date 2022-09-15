Federal, state and local law enforcement broke up an alleged marijuana grow near Crawford, where plants found by far exceeded the number that can legally be grown for personal use.
The Sept. 14 raid in the 34000 block of B25 Road reportedly netted more than 680 mature plants, 16 pounds of processed marijuana and about 1 ounce of psychedelic mushrooms.
Four people were detained as part of the investigation. It was not immediately clear whether those people remain in custody; the case is to be referred to the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation Marijuana Enforcement Division spearheaded the execution of the search warrants on two adjoining properties in Delta County, with assistance from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, 7th Judicial District Task Force and Colorado State Patrol.
Although Colorado law allows people to grow plants for personal use, the limit is 12 on residential properties, regardless the number of people who may live on a property.
“The cultivation of 680 mature marijuana plants is clearly unlawful under state law and the harvested marijuana from these plants is clearly meant for distribution,” Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said, in a news release Thursday announcing the search and seizure. “The Delta County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate individuals that cultivate these types of large marijuana grows in our county.”
Taylor also noted that marijuana cultivation takes precious water resources. “They are a strain on our natural resources, as 600-plus mature marijuana plants require an exorbitant amount of water, which Fruitland Mesa does not have,” he said.
Requests for additional information were referred to the CBI, which did not immediately respond on Thursday, Sept. 15.
“It was a good effort and we’re very happy to have gotten some illegal marijuana out of circulation,” Delta County Undersheriff Quinn Archibeque said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone