A hunter from California was found deceased Nov. 5, the second missing hunter fatality in the region in the same week.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and county coroner, Daniel Emerson, 64, of Anderson, California, was hunting in the Dry Creek Basin outside of Norwood. He left his camp the afternoon of Nov. 4 to go hunting alone, which wasn’t uncommon for him, planning to be back at around sunset.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?