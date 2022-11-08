A hunter from California was found deceased Nov. 5, the second missing hunter fatality in the region in the same week.
According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and county coroner, Daniel Emerson, 64, of Anderson, California, was hunting in the Dry Creek Basin outside of Norwood. He left his camp the afternoon of Nov. 4 to go hunting alone, which wasn’t uncommon for him, planning to be back at around sunset.
He did not return as planned and his hunting party searched for, but could not find him.
At 5 a.m. Nov. 5, San Miguel County search and rescue volunteers and deputies were alerted and prepared to launch a search. As the teams mobilized, Emerson’s friends and family continued searching and found him deceased in an area off County Road 31 U. There were no visible signs of trauma and Emerson’s friends noted he had not been feeling well Nov. 4.
A search and rescue team deployed to the area to recover Emerson’s body.
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters offered condolences on behalf of his agency.
Emerson’s cause and manner of death are pending.
The tragedy occurred a few days after a missing Grand Junction hunter was discovered dead in rural Montrose County. The 69-year-old man was last seen on Oct. 30 and was found Nov. 2 in rugged terrain.
