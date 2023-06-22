When Army veteran April Heard sat down for her session with a songwriter in 2019, she found more than someone whose talent could help share her experience through music — she found healing. She also found a friend in the Freedom Sings USA artist/staff writer, Hunter Wolkonowski, better known as HunterGirl.

HunterGirl went on to become the Season 20 runner-up on American Idol. She’s an award-winning songwriter who has shared the stage with the likes of Alan Jackson and was deemed the “new age Miranda Lambert” by country star Luke Bryan.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

