Mary (Dewitt Jones) Calegari (since deceased) smiles at a 2019 session as Nashville songwriter Steve Dean tries out a few chords of the song he and Don Goodman wrote to encapsulate the Navy WAVES member’s life. Dean is returned to Montrose the week of June 20 for another song-writing session with local veterans, whose stories will be sung at a June 24 concert, headlining HunterGirl. (Courtesy photo/Gary Hepner)
Songwriter Steve Dean, in Montrose, 2019, with Bobbi Allison Standifer. Dean returned here the week of June 20 to conduct more songwriting workshops with local veterans. A concert featuring those songs, plus headline tunes from rising star and Freedom Sings USA staff writer HunterGirl, is June 24. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)
HunterGirl headlines a benefit concert at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater on June 24. (Courtesy/Freedom Sings USA)
(Submitted photo/Gary Hepner)
When Army veteran April Heard sat down for her session with a songwriter in 2019, she found more than someone whose talent could help share her experience through music — she found healing. She also found a friend in the Freedom Sings USA artist/staff writer, Hunter Wolkonowski, better known as HunterGirl.
HunterGirl went on to become the Season 20 runner-up on American Idol. She’s an award-winning songwriter who has shared the stage with the likes of Alan Jackson and was deemed the “new age Miranda Lambert” by country star Luke Bryan.
On Saturday, she’s coming here, for Heard, who is now executive director of Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans — and for countless other veterans.
“She’s amazing. Veterans and the military is very near and dear to her heart. She has a lot of family in the military, so she has a huge passion for veterans,” Heard said.
“So excited to be back in one of my favorite places ever this weekend,” the singer wrote on her Facebook page. “It’s going to be such a special concert and I can’t wait to see some of my favorite people!”
Although HunterGirl is the headliner, Saturday evening’s concert will also showcase songs crafted during the week specifically for local veterans, through Welcome Home’s Freedom Sings Colorado USA.
Those stories are important, as is the program that brings them to stage — music, said Heard, is therapy.
“It has helped me tremendously with healing from the traumas of being the child of a Vietnam combat veteran,” said Heard, who with HunterGirl crafted the song “Secondary PTSD” in 2019’s retreat.
In the years since Freedom Sings first came to Montrose, the WHAFV has partnered with the Tennessee organization and established Freedom Sings U SA Colorado.
Here’s how it works: An award-winning Nashville songwriter, like HunterGirl, sits down with a veteran in a private environment and spends the day with him or her collaborating on an original song that highlights the vet’s important, deeply personal, experiences in the military. Heard likened the process to laying out puzzle pieces and arranging those pieces into verses and a chorus to create a song the veterans call call their own.
The goal, as stated by the nonprofit’s mission statement, is to help veterans and their families achieve emotional balance by having their story told, and to provide them with coping tools for trauma or readjusting to civilian life. At the same time, the songs help generate public support and awareness of those who served their country.
This week, songwriters Steve Dean, Bobby Tomberline, Bill Whyte, Irene Kelley and Wood Newton came to town to sit down with local veterans and collaborate on the songs that will be played as part of the upcoming concert.
“We will be looking for local songwriters who may be willing to work with our veterans and our veterans across Colorado to further the program,” said Heard. “Everyone knows when you hear a song on the radio, there is something about that music or song that strikes a memory or feeling. You kind of reminisce. That’s the power of healing and that’s where the Freedom Sings USA program comes into play.”
Concert proceeds benefit the program and expansion efforts.
“We want to get it to the point that we can have a songwriter who can work with our veterans all the time. We still want to keep the big retreat every year, but we want to expand it," said Heard, who stressed to the public that money raised through the concert stays local.
The Freedom Sings Colorado concert, featuring HunterGirl, will be held at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. Gates open at 4 p.m.; Music starts at 5:30 p.m.
Overflow parking is on the top of Sunset Mesa, with a shuttle available down to the amphitheater. Bring your own chairs and blankets; food, beer and wine are available for purchase. Dress for the weather; there is not an alternate venue in the event of a storm.
Tickets are $30 for adult general admission and $20 for 12 and younger; purchase at whafv.org. VIP tickets and VIP meet-and-greet are sold out.
“I think a lot of people are getting excited,” Heard said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
