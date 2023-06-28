The updated safety protocol continues for Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon as the Western Slope enters the summer monsoon season.

The Colorado Department of Transportation worked with the National Weather Service, U.S. Geological Survey and partner agencies and stakeholders earlier this year to update weather thresholds that trigger safety closures. More precipitation is now required before a roadway safety closure will be put in place.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?