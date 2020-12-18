The Colorado Department of Transportation plans to get as much paving done as possible before the long-term winter temperatures set in on the westbound I-70 Mountain Express Lane project.
Paving work can be done only during daytime hours when temperatures are warmer. Closures will continue through the night to get other work done.
One lane on westbound I-70 will be closed in the Idaho Springs area (mile point 241 to mile point 239) during these times:
3 p.m. into the night Sunday, Dec. 20
9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21
9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22
The schedule above could change depending on the weather.
Motorists can expect delays of up to two hours during peak travel times.
If motorists are planning to travel the westbound I-70 corridor, they are urged to leave early before construction starts.
There will be no planned lane closures through Sunday afternoon, Dec. 20, and no planned lane closures through the Christmas holiday, Wednesday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 28. There will be no further planned daytime closures on this project through the winter. Should more paving work need to be done, that work will take place when the temperatures are warmer in the spring.
Crews are working diligently to complete road construction so the new Express Lane can open as soon as possible, which is estimated for early 2021 depending on the weather and other factors. Once the new Express Lane opens, tolls will be waived until summer or fall of 2021 when the tolling infrastructure is in place and has been tested.
When completed, there will be an express lane on westbound I-70 from the Veterans Memorial Tunnels to the Empire Interchange. Similar to the eastbound lane already in use, this 12-mile-long managed lane will feature traffic management systems to reduce congestion and provide westbound drivers with a reliable, time-saving option during peak travel periods. The project is also improving the alignment of the road and repaving the surface to improve safety and make for a smoother drive.
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
• Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org • Chain and traction law: www.codot.gov/travel/colorado-chain-law • Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts • See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html • Connect with us on social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot.
