After a 12-month pause, the Ignite series is back in Montrose with its next event on Thursday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast (820 E. Main St., Montrose).
The Ignite theme is “Enlighten us but make it quick.” The fun event is an evening of quick five minute presentations on various topics by community members. Ten speakers will present 20 slides in five minutes about their hobbies, adventures, passions and interests.
Ignite started about nine years ago in Seattle where geeks could share ideas. Ignite is now an event for everyone and has over 350 organizations throwing thousands of events worldwide.
“We have a great lineup of presenters which speaks for some of the interesting community member we have in Montrose who are willing to share their experiences,” said Nancy Zaenger, event coordinator. “And the backyard patio of the Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast is perfect for a pleasant summer evening sipping your favorite libation.”
Topics and presenters at the Ignite Event on Thursday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m. are:
The Challenge Excites Me Trekking in Spain (Kit Cassingham)
Trash Talk Leave No Trace camping/hiking (Dave Armlovich)
Did He Eat, or Not Eat? Alferd Packer (Sally Johnson)
How Citizens Can Make a Difference Citizen Science (Bruce Ackerman)
The Risk of Jumping on Trampolines Urinary incontinence (Laura Bielak)
Back to School Substitute teacher learning anew (Steve Manis)
The Buzz around Mindfulness (Erin Easton)
The Solstice: The Short and Long of It (Bryan Cashion)
Not All Who Wander Are Lost Eurasian Adventures (Claudia Bishop)
Living in the Land of Giants San Juan mega volcanoes (Dave Sharrow)
The Ignite series is only four times a year. You never know what the topics will be but you are sure to hear a lot of ideas in a very short time, plus you get an opportunity to learn about some of the cool endeavors people in our community are involved with.
The Ignite Montrose Committee members would like to take the Ignite series to the next level of involvement so, check it out and maybe you will be brave enough to speak in front of a friendly audience about some of your passions or adventures.
The next ignite will be Sept. 9. To learn more visit the Ignite website (ignitemontrose.weebly.com/)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.