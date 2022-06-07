Come out and support your community members who are preparing fast-paced presentations on their hobbies, travels, interests, passions and curiosities for an evening of entertainment Thursday, June 9.
Ignite starts at 7:30 in the backyard patio of Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast (820 E Main St., Montrose) where you can enjoy a summer evening, and a beverage with friends.
“We have a great line-up of speakers for the second Ignite event this year,” said Nancy Zaenger, event organizer. Topics will include: Exploring the Azores; Amache: A U.S. Prison Camp; The World’s Forgotten Civil War; Policing the City of Montrose; Life is a Bargain; A Healing Journey; Walking the Secrets of Downtown Montrose; 30 Years of Nature Watching at Riverbottom Park, The Adventures of a Doggie Cop; The Power of the Word NO; and, Which Family Lent Its Name to Montrose?
Ignite started several years ago in Montrose and occurs three times a near. “We are always looking for presenters willing to share their ideas and enthusiasm for their topics,” added Zaenger. The next Ignite event will be Oct. 6. To learn more about Ignite Montrose and view previous Ignite presentations, visit https://ignitemontrose.weebly.com/
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone