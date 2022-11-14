Come enjoy an evening of free entertainment as your fellow community members present fast-paced five-minute presentations on their ideas, hobbies, travels, interests, passions and curiosities Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Ignite begins at 7 p.m. in the ballroom at The Temple (formerly Upstairs at Precedence), 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Beverage service will be available.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?