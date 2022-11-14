Come enjoy an evening of free entertainment as your fellow community members present fast-paced five-minute presentations on their ideas, hobbies, travels, interests, passions and curiosities Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Ignite begins at 7 p.m. in the ballroom at The Temple (formerly Upstairs at Precedence), 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Beverage service will be available.
Topics will include the power of destressing, measuring climate change in Montrose, refueling Navy ships, effective negotiation, and a real-life “Young Sheldon."
Ignite Montrose has been hosting events three or four times a year since 2012 and is part of a worldwide network of more than 350 other Ignite and occurs.
“We are always looking for presenters willing to share their ideas and enthusiasm for their topics,” stated Nancy Zaenger, event organizer.
The next Ignite event will be in late February.
To learn more about Ignite Montrose, view previous Ignite presentations, or find out how to sign up as a speaker, visit https://ignitemontrose.weebly.com/ or check the Ignite Montrose (Colorado) Facebook page.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone