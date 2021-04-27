Boot Stomp is back
The San Juan Healthcare Foundation invites the community to “stomp on cancer” with the announcement of its third annual Boot Stomp event to benefit patients at the San Juan Cancer Center (SJCC). The event will take place Saturday, June 5, from 5 - 10 p.m. at Antler Ridge.
The fundraising event features barbecue and barn dance for event goers, who are invited to wear cowboy casual dress and enjoy live music by Narrow Gauge Country. Live auction and raffle will also be part of the festivities.
The event raises funds for the non-profit San Juan Cancer Center in Montrose and its patients. In the first two years, the annual Boot Stomp event raised $50,000 in direct assistance to SJCC patients. The Cancer Center needs the support: since 2016, it has experienced a 28% growth in services resulting in more patients with needs.
Cancer is an awful disease, and its impacts are life-changing for those who are diagnosed with cancer and their family members. To address the impacts of cancer in our community, the San Juan Cancer Center opened its doors on April 3, 2006, providing complete cancer care close to home for residents of a large seven county area in Southwestern Colorado.
The picturesque Antler Ridge location for this event is at 72015 Kinikin Road in Montrose. Tickets are $60 and may be purchased online at www.bootstompmontrose.com or at The Liquor Store next to Walmart in Montrose (1601 Oxbow Drive #300).
Forum set to resume
The Forum will resume its weekly issues discussion, after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19.
The Forum is now slated for 8 - 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Cascade Hall, Colorado Mesa University-Montrose. The presenter is yet to be announced.
