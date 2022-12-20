In face of shortage, Colorado State Patrol makes trooper training more frequent

The Colorado State Patrol plans to run quarterly cadet classes beginning next summer to increase the pace new troopers are able to get onto the state’s roadways.
“The good news for the people of Colorado is that once we get this going at full speed, it will allow us to graduate over 100 troopers in a year. And we need all of those,” CSP Chief Matthew Packard said during a media briefing Monday that went over results of a statewide public opinion survey.
He said that the results of that survey indicate that people want to see more troopers on the road and engaged in community events. By increasing the number of academy classes per year for new troopers, the agency hopes to fill its significant vacancies. It will still mean that about 100 new troopers will graduate each year, as in previous years.
Packard said there are currently about 120 trooper vacancies and more across various communications and support departments. CSP had about 775 total troopers in 2021, according to that year’s annual report.
“We don’t have as many people as we need to have to be successful in our mission,” he said.
While the agency gets many applicants, the hiring process can be lengthy and cumbersome. Packard said that by the time someone is ready to be hired, which can take about 10 months, they often have moved on to another employment opportunity.
By having four academy sessions per year instead of one or two, that hiring process will be quicker and more attractive for potential troopers. The class sizes will also be smaller as a byproduct of more sessions.
Packard said that CSP will be able to implement the plan with its already-allocated funding from the state Legislature. It will require an additional six training staff, but with the current vacancies there will not be a need to increase the budget to pay for those new salaries.
CSP had a budget of about $188 million in fiscal year 2021-22.
Colorado Newsline is part of States Newsroom, a network of news outlets supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com. Follow Colorado Newsline on Facebook and Twitter.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone