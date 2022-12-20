In face of shortage, Colorado State Patrol makes trooper training more frequent

Southbound traffic on Interstate 25 in Denver on July 29, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

The Colorado State Patrol plans to run quarterly cadet classes beginning next summer to increase the pace new troopers are able to get onto the state’s roadways.

“The good news for the people of Colorado is that once we get this going at full speed, it will allow us to graduate over 100 troopers in a year. And we need all of those,” CSP Chief Matthew Packard said during a media briefing Monday that went over results of a statewide public opinion survey.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?