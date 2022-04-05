After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Family Caregiver Support Groups are returning to Montrose Regional Health hospital. Caregiver Support Foundation chair, Laird Landon, announced the return of the popular support groups that he and the late Glen Hinshaw began in 2015.
The groups will begin meeting at the hospital in Conference Room C on Tuesday, April 12, with two groups: one set for 11 a.m. to noon and the other from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Because space is limited, anyone interested in joining the CSF caregiver group should email Landon at laird@family-caregiver.org.
“We offer two meeting times to accommodate the schedules of more caregivers,” Landon said.
During the two years when the hospital was unavailable for meetings, the Foundation was able to provide support for caregivers with Zoom meetings on the Internet.
Landon said that the Zoom meetings worked well and served their purpose, but that in-person meetings afford a special dynamic that doesn’t translate in online gatherings. He said that the Foundation would continue to provide Zoom group meetings for those who cannot attend in-person.
According to Landon the CSF groups provide a safe place for caregivers of loved ones with long term chronic illness. Being able to talk and listen, with others in similar caregiving situations provides comfort and improves the well-being of both caregivers and their loved ones.
The groups are co-sponsored by CSF, the Alzheimer’s Association, and the Region 10 Area Agency on Aging.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone