The “marathon” — preparing a massive Thanksgiving Day meal to which the entire community is invited — is now underway. After a two-year hiatus, Montrose Community Dinners will this year be hosting guests in person, as well as delivering reserved meals.

The annual dinner continued even through COVID-19 restrictions, in the form of delivered meals, or a pick-up-your-own dinner via a drive-up line. But for 2022, organizers are again able to bring people together for a sit-down meal at Friendship Hall, as it was before the pandemic.



{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.{/span}

