Lorelei Stephens accepts a Thanksgiving Day meal from Blaine Hall, who delivered her reserved dinner in 2021. The annual meal returns this year, with plans to resume the sit-down option that was the main event until COVID-19 restrictions sidelined it. People can still request delivered meals. (File photo/Montrose Daily Press)
Sarah Smith walks a meal out to a waiting car on Thanksgiving Day, 2021. This year, dine-in options are expected to resume and a pick-up line would only be available if the dine-in option has to be canceled. (File photo/Montrose Daily Press)
The “marathon” — preparing a massive Thanksgiving Day meal to which the entire community is invited — is now underway. After a two-year hiatus, Montrose Community Dinners will this year be hosting guests in person, as well as delivering reserved meals.
The annual dinner continued even through COVID-19 restrictions, in the form of delivered meals, or a pick-up-your-own dinner via a drive-up line. But for 2022, organizers are again able to bring people together for a sit-down meal at Friendship Hall, as it was before the pandemic.
“It’s super exciting. People like being together. They missed it,” Montrose Community Dinners board member Phoebe Benziger said. “We’re getting really good reception. We, as a board, we’re excited to be able to offer that again.”
What’s on the menu? The traditional Thanksgiving fare of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and pie. Volunteers will be dishing it all up from noon — 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at 1001 N. Second St. (Montrose County Fairgrounds/Friendship Hall).
Past dinners have brought more than 1,800 people through the doors and/or through the drive-up lines to pick up what they reserved during the height of COVID, when a dine-in option was precluded.
Volunteers still will deliver meals to those who cannot come in person this year — Benziger even noted that the Montrose High School boys soccer team will mark its 20th year of helping assemble those meals for volunteer drivers Thanksgiving morning. The drivers will then take the meals to their recipients’ homes, with a goal of delivering a hot dinner by about 11 a.m.
If COVID cases kick up to levels the board deems unsafe, the board will likely cancel the sit-down meal and instead offer pick-up options.
Organizers, who this year are expecting to serve about 2,000 meals, need about 250 volunteers and $15,000 to put dinner on the table.
“Inflation has hit us as much as it’s hit everyone else. We get a really good response from grocery stores in town, but it (cost) is still passed along. Our costs have gone up quite a bit,” Benziger said.
You can visit montrosecommunitydinners.com or call 970-318-6724 to sign up to volunteer, request a meal delivery, or make a donation. Clubs and organizations that are interested in community service can contact the volunteer coordinator at 970-318-6724 to arrange for a group-volunteer shift.
The kitchen head and volunteers are primed to go, Benziger said. Although the meal itself stretches over a few hours, the logistics and prep work are extensive. Turkeys begin being roasted about a week before, then are deboned, panned up and refrigerated before being thawed and heated for Thanksgiving Day.
An assembly line of volunteers packages and prepares the main course and side dishes. The community typically donates pies for the event.
On the big day, two main categories of volunteers show up. First come those who ready the meals for the volunteer delivery drivers, the latter of whom take meals to those who can’t come in person. Then a second category arrives — those who serve in the buffet line, or staff drink and dessert stations. Others circulate with trays of drinks or pies during the mealtime. Still others clean up when the party’s over.
“We have some worker bees that have worked really hard. Our kitchen help is amazing. Holly (Padilla, head chef) is amazing,” Benziger said.
“By the time Thanksgiving Day comes, we’re good to go. It’s a marathon you train for and then when that whistle goes off, you’re ready for it.”
Anyone is welcome to reserve a delivered meal or to come dine with others. There is no income requirement and no payment is required to eat, although people can leave a donation if they want to.
“Nobody’s turned away,” Benziger said.
All leftovers are donated to Shepherd’s Hand, which provides food and services to needy people — a “win-win,” as Benziger put it.
She also thanked the generosity of Montrose County, which owns Friendship Hall. The event takes on dozens of sponsors each year, too.
“It’s a community effort to make it happen. It takes all of us,” Benziger said.
“ … What’s important about the meal is, it’s Thanksgiving. It’s getting people together. It’s the camaraderie and being thankful for what we have, the friends we have, and the ability we have that, as a community, we can do this, offer it to people and they actually do come.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
