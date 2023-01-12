Avalanche conditions remain perilous after weekends of back-to-back storms in the Northern San Juan mountains and other ranges in Colorado.

“Current conditions are pretty dangerous, especially on the western side of the San Juan mountains,” Colorado Avalanche Information Center Director Ethan Greene said Thursday, Jan. 12. “We’re in a little bit of a break right now, but it looks like we get more snow over the weekend.”



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

