Avalanche conditions remain perilous after weekends of back-to-back storms in the Northern San Juan mountains and other ranges in Colorado.
“Current conditions are pretty dangerous, especially on the western side of the San Juan mountains,” Colorado Avalanche Information Center Director Ethan Greene said Thursday, Jan. 12. “We’re in a little bit of a break right now, but it looks like we get more snow over the weekend.”
January has so far brought the higher elevations feet of snow, in a series of storms, between which there has not been a significant break. New snow falling on top of older, weaker snow slabs increases avalanche risks.
“People who are heading into the mountains need to consider that (danger) in their plans. There’s still a lot of good recreating to be doing, but avalanche safety needs to be part of people’s daily planning,” Greene said.
In the past three weeks, four people have died in three different avalanches.
On Jan. 7, a slide caught, buried and killed two snowmobilers at Pumphouse Lake, south of Rawlins Pass. On Dec. 31, an avalanche southwest of Breckenridge caught two sidecountry riders, burying one partially and the other person fully. One died. And on Dec. 26, four people were caught in an avalanche on Nitro Chute, north of Berthoud Pass; two were fully buried and one died.
The CAIC also recorded a nonfatal accident for the avalanche season, back on Oc. 27, 2022, south of Ashcroft, in which a skier was caught, but not buried, and survived.
Since the Dec. 26 death, the CAIC has recorded more than 870 avalanches. The center in a news release cautioned that avalanches are getting larger.
Greene said there have been a number of non-fatal slides as well. Close to home, on Jan. 8, a skier triggered and was caught in a slide on Red Mountain Pass.
“We’ve had other incidents. We just had two responses today (Jan. 12) in the northern mountains and these three fatal accidents in the last three weekends,” Greene said.
The Jan. 12 incidents occurred in the area of Loveland Pass and Eisenhower Tunnel, he said.
Red Mountain Pass was closed for part of Wednesday as the Colorado Department of Transportation and others worked on avalanche mitigation, which stretched into part of Thursday. CDOT said missions were conducted on the north side of the pass, as well as the summit, with good results.
The triggered slides dropped several feet of snow onto the highway at various locations along the pass, CDOT Region 5 spokeswoman Lisa Schwantes reported. The snow then was cleared from the roadway.
Crews did not anticipate needing to conduct any avalanche mitigation work this weekend.
Greene said avalanche conditions have been active in the Red Mountain corridor over the last few weeks, but because of CDOT’s good work, motorists can be confident drive the corridor.
As the long weekend for Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, forecasters are stressing that anyone heading out needs to carefully plan trips to avoid avalanche hazards.
Recreationalists need to heed the forecast, conditions, carry proper equipment including a probe, transceiver (locator beacon) and shovel, as well as be sure someone knows where they are going and when they should return.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife also urges those headed outdoors for recreation this winter to head out prepared.
“In Colorado, outdoor adventurers must be mindful of the risks that winter weather and constantly shifting weather patterns can present,” CPW in its public reminder said.
“Dangerous weather conditions that raise concerns are unpredictable, such as strong wind gusts, heavy snow storms, cold water temperatures and avalanches.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
