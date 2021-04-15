Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The Colorado Farm & Food Alliance is seeking four future farmers looking to get a start as participants in its grower incubator program.
Applications are being accepted until May 15 and can be found, along with more details, at www.ColoFarmFood.org/incubatorapp
Each of up to four incubators will be farming in the North Fork Valley on an one-eighth-acre irrigated plot, designed to support conservation-minded and regenerative agriculture. The program includes workshops and mentorship to help participants learn and build farming and business skills, as well as to join with shared marketing and other cooperative opportunities.
The incubator plots are part of the Colorado Farm & Food Alliance’s Just Good Food project space that will anchor an even larger shared vision to grow over time as a community space to feature and teach permaculture, sustainable, and regenerative agriculture.
In addition to the four incubator plots, the Colorado Farm & Food Alliance space will include a community group and demonstration garden to feature planting and design techniques, and best practices, and to grow food for sharing with local community groups to help address food insecurity in the region.
A final component will be tented and built outdoor workshop space with a traditional Southwestern horno outdoor kitchen, for use by the incubator program, and for the Colorado Farm & Food Alliance and other community groups.
As a part of the Colorado Farm & Food Alliance’s Just & Sustainable Farms & Communities program, the Just Good Food project shares and teaches conservation-minded practices for small-plot growers, cultivates more prosperous farms, and strengthens food equity through community action. As a centerpiece to the Just Good Food project this space will serve as a convening space, a model for conservation-minded practices and source for food-sharing, and as a plot to grow future farmers.
The Just Good Food project also includes the plant-a-row and gleaning work of the Colorado Farm & Food Alliance, which connects volunteers with opportunities to grow, offer their orchard for a gleaning, or to help with the harvest: getting fresh, nutritious food into the regional food sharing network.
For more information on the Grower Incubator and Just Good Food project, and to volunteer, read the latest blog at www.ColoFarmFood.org/just-good-food-whats-growing.
The alliance builds capacity within the local farm and food space, in order to support and enhance cooperation, best practices, and market opportunities; to work for a more just and sustainable food system; and, to elevate the voices of farm and food leaders as climate change and conservation advocates. It envisions a Colorado where a strong local food movement supports communities that are economically secure, socially equitable, and ecologically resilient.
