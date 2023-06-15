Incumbents cinched reelection to the Delta-Montrose Electric Association Board of Directors when votes were tallied Thursday night.
Enno Heuscher ran unopposed for DMEA District 7’s seat, for which 2,722 total valid ballots were cast. He will continue to represent the northern part of Delta County.
The contested District 6 seat went to incumbent Damon Lockhart over challenger Mark G. Youngwirth, with Lockhart receiving 2,242 votes of 3,151 cast. District 6 consists of most of western Delta County.
North Region incumbent Stacia Cannon also retains her seat, also sought by Paul Sweitzer. Cannon will continue as board member representing DMEA’s northern service region, having received 2,343 votes of 3,165 cast.
The reelected incumbents will continue serving with District 1’s Bill Patterson, DMEA Board President Kyle Martinez (District 2), Jacob Gray (District 3) and recently appointed District 4 board member, Emily Sanchez, who was named to the board April 25 after her predecessor moved out of state.
The election results were announced as part of DMEA’s annual meeting, this year held at Cedaredge High School. The meeting included remarks from Martinez and new CEO Jack Johnston, as well as Q&A with audience members, who asked about such topics as grid security and executive turnover at the electrical cooperative.
