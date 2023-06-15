Incumbents cinched reelection to the Delta-Montrose Electric Association Board of Directors when votes were tallied Thursday night.

Enno Heuscher ran unopposed for DMEA District 7’s seat, for which 2,722 total valid ballots were cast. He will continue to represent the northern part of Delta County.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?