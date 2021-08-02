Indefinite closure for Glenwood Canyon on I-70; CDOT fully opens U.S. 50, Little Blue Creek Canon

Interstate 70 is closed indefinitely as crews work to clear debris from repeated mudslides in and near Glenwood Canyon. (Courtesy photo/CDOT)

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is closed indefinitely due to ongoing mudslides and weather-related risks. until further notice. Because of this closure, the Colorado Department of Transportation has halted construction, for this week, on U.S. 50 through Little Blue Creek Canyon. That section of U.S. 50, about 30 miles from Montrose, is usually closed but for narrow daily travel windows. It is for this week open for two-way travel.

CDOT crews are still working to clear debris from the mudslides that closed I-70 and CDOT’s engineering team will be assessing damage to the interstate. This work is weather-dependent and crews will not be in the canyon when there are flood watches or flood warnings.

The traveling public needs to take the northern detour route via U.S. 40 through Steamboat Springs, or the southern detour route, U.S. 50. Again, U.S. 50 will not be closed this week through Little Blue Creek Canyon.

Governor Jared Polis will discuss the situation in Glenwood Canyon at a 2 p.m. press conference today, Aug. 2, which may be viewed on his Facebook page.

