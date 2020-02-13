Last season, the Montrose wrestling team tied a record in head coach Neil Samples’ tenure after seven grapplers qualified for the state tournament.
Some happened to be experienced wrestlers who were expected to make it back to the Pepsi Center, while a few others were newcomers, not anticipated to qualify for state, who finished in the top four at regionals.
Samples said he hopes for the same number while adding an eighth grappler could potentially make the state tourney.
The Indians have the chance as a core of that state-qualifying group from a year ago is back and ready to compete at the regional tournament from Friday-Saturday at Cheyenne Mountain (Colorado Springs).
“I’m feeling pretty good about our team right now,” Samples said on Tuesday. “We’ve got a couple of people out sick, but they’re coming back. And injuries are not there. Hopefully, with the leaders and the kids that we have, we can make a statement.”
Montrose has five of its seven state qualifiers returning for regionals in Jacob Padilla (113 pounds), Raul Martinez (195), Colten Brueggeman (285), Ben Robuck (170) and Cole Simmons (182). The latter two are two-time state qualifiers.
Newcomers who could make a splash at this year’s tournament include Kamron Alegria (106) and Brandon Van Nooten (220).
The Indians’ state qualifiers are feeling last season’s experience at regionals are keeping them poised to make another trip to state.
Martinez, a first-time qualifier from last year, said his recent history at regionals has helped him feel confident to go to the final tournament of the season again.
“I know what it’s like,” he said. “It’s not going to be the same but I know what the intensity is like. … I’m more prepared.”
He added this competition has been an accumulation of a season-long “practice” for regionals.
“It helps me fix all the little details,” Martinez said of the regular season. “When regionals comes around, that’s like the playoffs. That’s when I need to perform at my best.”
Montrose will face two familiar foes at the regional tournament in Grand Junction Central and Durango. But the competition is mostly filled with new opponents: Pueblo South, Sand Creek, Palmer, Mitchell, Harrison, Canon City, Widefield, Pueblo Centennial, Falcon, Pueblo East — the second-ranked team in Class 4A — and Cheyenne Mountain — the No. 6 rated unit in 4A.
“A lot of those teams, we haven’t seen at all this year,” Samples said. “So this is a brand new competition for us.”
Martinez said he isn’t focused on any of the opposing teams at this upcoming tournament. He feels like if he wrestles his way, he can become a regional champ — or at the very least a state-qualifier — regardless of his opponent’s ranking.
“I have to think about wrestling my best,” he said. “Because if I get caught up thinking about the other person too much, I tend to look for things that I don’t have to look for.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.