Indie movie lovers rejoice: Second Sunday Cinema returns

After the film series Second Sunday Cinema went dark in March 2020 because of the pandemic, there was hope among local independent film lovers that it would return one day. Fox Theater owner Misty Hunter has resurrected SSC and the monthly run will start anew Sunday with the showing of ‘Tar,’ starring Cate Blanchett on Sunday, Dec. 11. Curtain is at noon. (Stephen Woody/Special to the MDP)

Second Sunday Cinema, an oasis of thoughtful and purposeful dialogue and reasonable storylines in a desert of action movies and computer-generated-imaging (CGI), is returning to the Fox-Penthouse Theater at noon, Sunday, Dec. 11.

The film series, highlighting independent movies, has been on a pandemic-related hiatus for the past 31 months.



