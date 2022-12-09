Indie movie lovers rejoice: Second Sunday Cinema returns

Second Sunday Cinema, an oasis of thoughtful and purposeful dialogue and reasonable storylines in a desert of action movies and computer-generated-imaging (CGI), is returning to the Fox-Penthouse Theater at noon, Sunday, Dec. 11.
The film series, highlighting independent movies, has been on a pandemic-related hiatus for the past 31 months.
Sunday’s noon movie is “Tar,” starring Cate Blanchett. Tickets are $8.
The film series will be presented by Fox Theater, owned by the Hunter family since 1929, and not Second Sunday Cinema, a nonprofit that brought the indie movies to Montrose since 1997.
“People missed it (Second Sunday Cinema). It was time to bring those movies back, what with all the awards coming out at year’s end,” said Misty Hunter. “Not everyone likes the movies coming out of Hollywood with all the CGI (computer-generated-imaging) and action.”
“Hallelujah!” said Kay Lair, SSC’s founder and longtime organizer. “We (Hunters) have been close partners for 25 years and we are thrilled to hand the torch to them and have them run with it.”
The onset of COVID, which prompted shutdowns and closures throughout the U.S., came in March 2020 and the last movie shown was “Uncut Gems” with Adam Sandler. The first? “Sling Blade,” starring Billy Bob Thornton, who won an Oscar for portraying a kind man who had special needs in a small southern town. That was May 11, 1997.
‘Films for adults’
Lair was an interior designer for 30 years before transitioning into customized home photography.
She’s been a lifelong fan of cinema and after she and John Lair moved to Ridgway in 1993, Lair missed the opportunity to see what was once called “art house movies.” They weren’t shown much in smaller communities. Getting to the Nugget Theater in Telluride wasn’t easy given winter roads and distances. Driving to Denver and movie houses like the Mayan on Broadway or the Jean Cocteau in Santa Fe was a long way to go for a film.
“Montrose and the Fox Theater turned out to be the ideal place,” she said.
SSC films can be best described as “films for adults,” said Lair. They often pushed the R rating envelope and the volunteers usually saw the movies when the audience did with no prior viewing.
“Most of the films would be considered art rather than pure entertainment. They won’t appeal to everyone, all the time,” added Lair, noting how 2020’s “Uncut Gems” struck a few as over the line with taste and probity.
“We assured a lot of the audience that it had received an AARP ‘Best Movie for Grownups’ award.” She added, “I appreciate how the Fox never censored any of the films we wanted to bring.”
A typical audience is 200 or more patrons.
The film series started small 25 years ago with season tickets available, a pack of four movies for $20. Over time, with cooperation from local arts councils, a steady base of customers was developed. In the years that SSC turned a profit, college scholarships totaling $7,000 were given to local students who wanted to pursue a degree in the arts.
As film and operating costs have risen sharply over the last 15 years, SSC subsidized ticket sales to keep single-ticket prices low.
Distribution of this genre of movies has changed as well. Movies used to be shipped in heavy film cases for film projectors and SSC could make selections four months out. Today with streaming and dual release of movies to theaters and home video, that window for exclusive showings has been narrowed to days. Digital movies start at a precise time which can be a bit of a juggle, said Lair, when audiences are still in line outside for tickets or inside for concessions.
Memorable movies
Interestingly, some of the more popular movies — the ones with sell-out crowds and lines around the block — were documentary-type films that were controversial.
Two movies about climate change, “An Inconvenient Truth’’ and ‘’Chasing Ice,” were greeted with full houses as was “Bowling for Columbine,” Michael Moore’s film about gun violence. Now and then, the Hunters would hold over a popular SSC film for its week-long rotation. Movies like “Sideways,” “Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri” and “Crazy Heart.”
(For an archival list of movies, see the SSC website: secondsundaycinema.org,)
Other notable movies
• “A Touch of Evil” was shown in 1999. A 1958 Orson Welles movie, it featured an eclectic cast with Charlton Heston, Janet Leigh, Marlene Dietrich, Zsa Zsa Gabor, and Ridgway actor Dennis Weaver. Before the movie started, Weaver (1924-2006) spoke to the audience about working with Wells and how “Evil” has evolved into a film-noir classic.
• “Grateful Dawg” was a documentary (2002) about the group, the Grateful Dead. The Montrose music group, Foster Hill, performed Dead songs as an audience warm-up. On the 10th anniversary of the series, SSC obtained a single-event liquor license to serve champagne before “The Painted Veil” was shown.
• “The Graduate” was re-released in 2017 for a 50th anniversary run. Two of the audience members, a mother and daughter, told Lair of a link with the acclaimed movie: the mother had been pregnant with the daughter in 1967.
• Some movies because of their theme “took a toll on the audience,” said Lair. One, “Requiem for a Dream”(2000) which starred Ellen Burstyn and Jared Leto was about addiction and its impact.
Volunteer partners
Successful showings of SSC movies have been accomplished over the years with a consistent team of volunteers.
Linda Munson Haley was with SSC from the start and helped select movies and passed out film write-ups as movie goers made their way to seats. Peter Crowell was the web master. Diane Buford organized the pastry and coffee bar. Jane Goldman, Jim Delman and Susan Evans were also cited for their commitment.
Lair had special praise for former theater manager Clay Campbell, the “much-loved announcer” who reminded the audience to be respectful of others and where the bathrooms were located.
“Our most valued partners have been Mike and Meredine Hunter,” said Laird. “They made it possible to bring these movies to the big screen in Montrose. Misty Hunter is the one who contacted me and should be credited with resurrecting SSC.”
Hunter knows her phone will ring with complaints about crossing a line or two and putting the community at risk because of an independent film.
“We’ll show popular movies, we’re aware of what Second Sunday Cinema has done for us and the community,” said Hunter, adding with a laugh, “you can blame me if one of those films is a stinker.”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.