Comedian Bengt Washburn will be the Initiate Conference keynote speaker on Thursday, Feb. 9, and Josh Meuwly the keynote speaker for Friday, Feb. 10, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Washburn won the San Francisco International Comedy Competition in 2001. Washburn can be heard on XM radio, NPR, and has been a guest on The Bob and Tom Show, Craig Fergusen, Conan O’Brien and Comedy Central. Washburn can also be seen on DryBar Comedy Specials.
Josh Meuwly is the owner of 970PRO, one of the most distinct design and strategy companies in the Grand Valley. Mewuly has previously worked for national brands like FOX, Spy Optic and Buckle Inc. Meuwly is also the digital film and design technology instructor at Colorado Mesa University. He specializes in digital experiences, video production, storytelling, photography, design, website development design and more.
Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Josh Lewis is one of the primary public information officers for the Colorado State Patrol. He has been employed with the CSP for more than 13 years and a member of its Public Affairs Unit since 2012, where he has become the primary social media manager.
Lewis has created numerous videos that mix humor and safety together to reach a wide audience. Some of Lewis’ videos have views in the millions.
“We have a lot of great speakers and presenters this year from all over the Western Slope,” said Dusti Reimer, one of the organizers. “This year, our theme and focus was on humor in marketing and communications, which is why we booked a comedian for a keynote speaker and are bringing in an Improv group for a creative training session.
“Thursday is full of hands-on learning and Friday doesn’t stop. We have a great creative marketing session, sponsored by Alpine Bank, that we are really excited to do that’s called ‘The Business of Giving Back.’ This session will allow everyone to apply marketing principles in a shark tank style pitch session. And of course, we’ll have a marketing panel, breakout sessions and networking.”
The conference is two full days that include a marketing panel discussion with marketing professionals, creative breakout sessions and 18 breakout/workshop sessions between the two days that cover a variety of topics from crisis communications, media interviewing skill, digital marketing, branding, video strategy, marketing law and more.
Additional speakers include Sarah Gray, Sara Spaulding, Drew Loewen, Bronson Henriques, Solomon Liston, Tracy Trulove, Matthew Breman, Allie Howe, Tonya Maddox, Mistalynn Meyeraan, Catherine Norton Breman, Linde Marshall, Jacob Scoggins, Alyson Schuman, Cyndy Koures, Brandon Gunny, Shiang-Lih Chen McCain and Dr. Elaine Venter.
Registration is $399 for a two-day ticket and $199 for a single-day ticket. The ticket price is per person and includes all sessions listed, light breakfast items, lunch and snacks for both days. The conference is put on by the Experience Education Foundation, a non-profit organization.
