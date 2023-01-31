Comedian Bengt Washburn will be the Initiate Conference keynote speaker on Thursday, Feb. 9, and Josh Meuwly the keynote speaker for Friday, Feb. 10, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The conference begins at 8 a.m. Feb. 9. Visit www.initiateconference.com for the full schedule and to secure registration.



