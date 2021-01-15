Interactive site showcases three centuries of state history

The Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund just launched a new, interactive website at https://www.colorado-leaders.com/ focusing on State of Colorado history.
“Although we have been unable to welcome the public into the Governor’s Residence for educational programs and tours recently due to COVID-19, the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund has taken this opportunity to broaden our reach and share Colorado history with all who are eager to learn, near and far,” Executive Director Coco Criste said.
“We welcome you to visit our new website to learn about three centuries of our state’s growth and leadership.”
The new website will be used by students throughout Colorado learning state history as well as by people eager to learn more. To help people understand how Colorado became a state and continues to prosper, the site looks at the ripples of events, leadership, and legacies of three generations of Colorado history 1776-1876 – 100 years to statehood; 1876-1976 — Colorado’s Centennial; and 1976-2076 — Colorado’s Bicentennial.
It includes information on regional and national events that pushed Colorado to statehood, propelled growth, and still impacts Coloradans today. The lives of Native American, Hispanic American, European American, African American and Asian American leaders who shaped and continue to shape Colorado history are detailed and the legacies of three generations of Colorado leaders are explored.
Have you ever wondered how one building can capture the essence and history of an entire state, and all the people who have, and will call it home? The Boettcher Mansion at 8th and Logan in Denver, home to Colorado’s governors since 1960, is the living embodiment of Colorado’s rich history and promising future.
The history of the home is unique in that in 1959, the state legislature turned down the Boettcher Foundation when it offered the mansion as Colorado’s Executive Residence.
The reason? Expense. Days before the home was slated for demolition, then Gov. Stephen McNichols accepted the house – and the rest is history. Today the Governor's Residence at the Boettcher Mansion is a treasure that stands as one of our finest symbols for Colorado's state civic heritage.
The Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund was founded in 2008 to lead the continued preservation and stewardship of this historic mansion. Education programs, public programs and events are statewide, inclusive and non-partisan. Since the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund began, more than 130,000 have visited for public tours, cultural arts and heritage celebrations and state industry events. The goal is to continue to preserve the Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion as a splendid showcase of the state’s cultural and civic heritage and as a place for the people of Colorado to visit and enjoy.
Thanks to a generous grant by the Boettcher Foundation, the new website at https://www.colorado-leaders.com/ will continue to help tell the story of the Governor's Residence at the Boettcher Mansion and Colorado history.
