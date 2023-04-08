Introducing Layla, therapy dog extraordinaire

Let me introduce you to Layla.
Layla is a registered therapy dog that absolutely loves her job. Layla is a 6-year-old, 4-pound Yorkshire Terrier that LOVES everyone she meets. In Layla’s eyes, there are no strangers, only new friends.
Let me introduce you to Layla.
Layla is a registered therapy dog that absolutely loves her job. Layla is a 6-year-old, 4-pound Yorkshire Terrier that LOVES everyone she meets. In Layla’s eyes, there are no strangers, only new friends.
Layla and her handler, Vanessa, started out visiting nursing homes then heard about a therapy dog group in Montrose called Morningstar Therapy Dogs. They went to one of the group's summer trainings in Lions Park and became members.
“Morning Star Therapy Dogs is such a great group,” Vanessa says. “The group supports our community in so many ways. We all visit different places and support so many organizations in Montrose.”
Vanessa loves it so much that she was recently elected to serve as the community liaison officer. Layla and Vanessa go to the library on Wednesdays to participate in the Reading to Rover program that helps kids feel comfortable reading aloud. They also participate in the Therapy Thursday program at the Montrose High School.
Morningstar Therapy Dog group sends four to five therapy teams to the high school each week. Vanessa says: “It’s really fun to see the staff and students’ reaction to Layla. The smiles she brings to peoples faces makes my heart melt.”
Although they love every visit they make, their favorite organization to work with is HopeWest. HopeWest is a non-profit organization dedicated to being the region’s premier provider of hospice care, bereavement support, guidance with aging, and so much more.
“Our patients who are in hospice care benefit greatly from various types of companionship with the most loved form being a visit from a therapy dog,” Amanda Twamley, the Delta County HopeWest Volunteer Coordinator said.
“A visit from a therapy dog and handler, such as Layla and Vanessa, truly enhances a HopeWest patient’s quality of life. Layla provides comfort, happiness, and companionship with her judgment-free interactions. A visit from Layla provides tactile interactions that are a fun and comforting distraction for a hospice patient. It will positively impact a hospice patient’s day and beyond. HopeWest is grateful to have the ongoing support of Layla and her handler, Vanessa.”
Layla loves her hospice patients and has provided them with loving support during the final chapter of their lives.
If you are interested in information on becoming a therapy dog team or you know of a way that Morningstar Therapy Dogs can help, please visit www.morningstartherapydogs.weebly.com
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.