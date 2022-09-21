State officials have confirmed the presence of an invasive zebra mussel in Highline Lake located at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma.

CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine invasive species sampling on Sept. 14. Two CPW experts have independently confirmed the identification of the mussel through visual identification methods and genetic confirmation was also made on the sample. 



