The National Park Service has sampled, analyzed, and determined the presence of cyanotoxins in the Iola Basin section of Blue Mesa Reservoir. Concentrations exceed safe exposure levels. Certain types of algae blooms can produce toxins called cyanotoxins, which can be harmful to humans and animals.

The National Park Service has closed areas in the Iola Basin to full-body contact (swimming, skiing, paddle-boarding, wading, etc.). Use caution and avoid unnecessary exposure to reservoir water if fishing, boating, or recreating. Other areas of Blue Mesa Reservoir may also contain these toxins, please use caution. Avoid areas with suspected algal mats 



