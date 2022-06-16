Irrigation line breaks leave parks high and dry; repairs underway

Staff Report
The lack of water at Altrusa Park is evident on first glance: what should be green and lush is dry and yellow, with a few hardy patches of emerald hanging on.
The City of Montrose is working to repair multiple breaks in the irrigation system at Altrusa, but is “at the mercy” of a sluggish supply chain that has made parts critical to the repairs harder to come by.
That, in turn, delayed the routine spring maintenance needed to have Altrusa and other parks ready for the season — and on top of the supply issue, the city’s Parks Division is struggling to find workers.
Public Works Manager Jim Scheid, whose department maintains 36 developed parks on 160 acres, said the irrigation pump at Altrusa Park had failed and needed to be replaced.
In the meantime, Altrusa Park was being watered during daytime hours because the system was being controlled manually by city parks staff.
“We have had to make changes to the system based on what materials are available. Many materials are not available off the shelf anymore as they were in the past so we are at the mercy of the supply chain,” Scheid said, in the city’s news release explaining the situation. “We do keep as many replacement parts on hand as we can, but oftentimes the one item that fails is the one that we don’t have.”
Parts necessary for the Altrusa Park repairs were due to arrive this week.
“We’re working on it, but we’re waiting on parts for the timers for the pumps,” Mayor Dave Frank said. “Normally, it’s not our practice to water during the day, but they’re having to.”
Parks staff work during the day and the water has to be turned on manually and repositioned manually to reach all of the park. “But it’s in process,” Frank said, expressing hope that Montrose will soon see the grasses greening up.
The irrigation systems for other city parks, including Riverbottom, are experiencing similar woes. Those repairs will be done as soon as the Parks Division gets the parts, Scheid said in the news release.
“We are doing everything we can to get the problems resolved as quickly as possible,” he said. “The grass does look bad but it is not dead and it will return to the green that we are used to seeing.”
The Parks Division is operating at 50% of its full-time staff and only 10% of its seasonal staff. Multiple full- and part-time positions, as well as seasonal employment are open. Job-seekers can visit https://www.cityofmontrose.org/jobs.aspx for a list of positions and more information.
“Our parks guys are just so overworked right now. We’re at 50% full-time equivalent staffing,” Frank said. “Every time somebody says ‘Oh, there are no jobs,’ there are jobs if you want to work.”