It’s Census Day — fill it out; make Colorado count

April 1 is Census Day, declared in order to highlight the importance of responding to the decennial Census. The Census is mandated by the Constitution as a complete count of everyone living in the United States and is used to allocate federal funding to states, as well as to apportion congressional representation numbers.
The U.S. Census Bureau began mailing invitations to respond on March 12; reminders are being sent through April 27. The last day to respond to the Census is July 31, and a response is mandatory.
You can take the Census online at 2020census.gov; the process takes mere moments.
If you do not have a response code, you can input your physical address. You can also respond by phone, 844-330-2020 (English); 844-468-2020 (Spanish). The Census is available in multiple other languages, as well; visit the website for a list.
Homes in areas less likely to respond online, due to circumstances such as internet connectivity/availability, will be mailed a paper form to respond by mail.
Identify a legitimate questionnaire by the return address, which will say U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Commerce. It will also show: “U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 100 Logistics Ave., Jeffersonville, IN 47144.” The enclosed return envelope will be addressed to either Jeffersonville, Indiana, or Phoenix, AZ.
As a reminder, the Census doesn’t ask for Social Security numbers, bank account or credit card information; it does not charge a fee; does not otherwise ask for money or donations, and it does not ask anything on behalf of a political party.
Census data that is specific to an individual is confidential, but compiled statistics, based on the answers to questions— age, sex, race, ethnicity and relationship of everyone living in a home, as well as whether it is rented or owned — provides demographic information used as the basis for disbursing federal funds to states and determining how many of the 435 U.S. House of Representative seats a state has. The demographic information also assists in such functions as genealogical research.
“Now that we understand the importance, ease and safety of Census 2020, it is time for every Coloradan to complete the 2020 Census, and give Colorado the voice we deserve. Don’t be left out — everyone in Colorado counts,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement released for Census Day.
The state estimates that a complete count for Colorado means it will receive $13 billion a year in federal funding.
In 2010, the census response rate for Colorado was 63 percent compared to the national average of 74 percent, with the state’s largest cities Denver and Colorado Springs, falling in the lowest 10 in the country for Census participation.
“We are confident that the collaborative efforts of our State Complete Count Committee, state and local government agencies, nonprofits and the U.S. Census Bureau, will give us the best chance of getting a census response from every person in Colorado,” said Natriece Bryant, Deputy Executive Director of the Department of Local Affairs and State Complete Count Committee chairwoman.
