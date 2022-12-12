As anticipated, the mandatory recount of the 3rd Congressional District race yielded no change in the outcome that ultimately saw U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert reelected.

When all 27 counties that are part of CD3 completed their recounts, Boebert lost a net of three votes, while her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch gained a net of one vote, the Colorado Secretary of State announced Monday evening, Dec. 12.



