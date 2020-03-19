Jails brace against COVID-19

Area jails are taking precautions in light of the coronavirus-19 outbreak nationwide, which has so far led to more than 183 cases and two deaths in Colorado.
The last thing sheriffs in the 7th Judicial District want is to see an inmate come down with the virus, also called COVID-19, both for the sake of that individual and because of the risk of exposure in a closed population like a jail.
“It’s a huge concern” if an inmate comes up positive for COVID-19, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said Wednesday.
“Once we have that one positive for COVID-19 in our jail population, that’s probably going to be a quarantine for the whole facility,” he said.
In hopes avoiding that scenario, outside visitors are not being allowed in Montrose, Delta and Gunnison jails at this time, and inmates are being screened before they are booked in. Extra, extensive cleaning is also taking place.
Information for the San Miguel County Jail’s policies was not immediately available. The district’s two other counties, Hinsdale and Ouray, do not have their own jails. They contract with Gunnison and Montrose counties, respectively, to hold their inmates, which will continue.
“We’re limiting all visitation,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said Wednesday.
“We are also limiting employees of MCSO from going back into the jail area unless it is absolutely necessary. We’re not doing fingerprints. There is no face-to-face visitation.”
Corrections officers remain on duty in the jail; they have been given personal protective equipment.
Before booking, Montrose inmates undergo a screening assessment that includes observation and questions.
“That holds true with patrol as well. We’re taking every precaution that we can to make sure that the jail population is taken care of in light of COVID-19,” said Lillard.
Any inmate exhibiting symptoms of the respiratory illness would be assessed and monitored by the jail’s contract medical staff. The inmate would be placed in quarantine for 14 days, in isolation cells.
Gunnison County, where there have been at least 11 positive tests for COVID-19, is under firmer restrictions overall than its neighboring counties.
A state directive went out cautioning people who live in Gunnison County, or who have visited it within the past week, to minimize contact with others, regardless of whether they are experiencing the symptoms of the virus — broadly, cough, fever and especially shortness of breath. Those who exhibit those symptoms need to self-isolate for at least seven to 10 days after onset.
Even before the directive, the Gunnison County Jail had implemented pre-screening forms for inmates being booked in, and had increased cleaning and disinfection at the facility, Captain Adam Murdie said Wednesday.
The jail is booking in inmates who have been arrested on warrants, domestic violence allegations and protection order violations, as well as felony arrests. But it is not accepting people who have a mittimus (paperwork/court order) to begin a jail sentence; that has been pushed back until probably June, Murdie said.
The jail is not accepting inmates from other agencies, except for Hinsdale County, which has a contract with Gunnison County; however, there are historically very few, if any, Hinsdale County inmates.
Gunnison County Jail has also suspended all in-person visits and closed the building to all but essential personnel.
Murdie said the jail’s reverse airflow system is expected to help cut the risks of COVID-19. An inmate who exhibits symptoms would be placed in a separate cell under quarantine and tested.
As in Montrose and Delta, Gunnison corrections officers have been issued protective equipment.
“We haven’t had anybody to-date we’ve had to turn around because of symptoms of COVID-19, but we are screening them,” Taylor said, of the Delta County Jail.
“In the event that we do have somebody that comes in with a fever or has the symptoms, they will be isolated, Our medical staff will evaluate them. Then they would be transported to the hospital.”
Jail staffers are also screened at the start of their shifts and the sheriff is restricting the movement of inmates within the facility. As well, utensils and meal trays are being sanitized before they go into the jail. Kitchen staff and the “trusties” — inmates who have earned a trusted status through exceptional behavior — who help in the kitchen have also been issued protective gear.
In Montrose County, Lillard has also deployed his posse to help answer Montrose County Public Health’s call line at the Emergency Operations Center. From 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday, the public can access information from public health by calling 970-252-4545, option 2.
The community corrections facility in Montrose, operated by Advantage Treatment Centers Inc., also has a protocol in place, its vice president, Josh Mayhugh, said.
Community corrections, or commcorr, is an alternative to prison, which a court can impose; the commcorr board approves or denies applications for the facility.
As of Wednesday, there were no clients or staff members at Montrose ATC with a positive test for the virus.
“In the event that we do see staffing shortages, we have a model in place to triage our efforts to work with community safety/client supervision practices and the priority and would scale back case management and treatment options as needed,” Mayhugh said.
If a client tests positive, ATC will activate the plan it has with community partners to find a safe housing situation for the client.
“In the event that we would see multiple clients with no ability to find safe housing alternatives, we would self-quarantine parts of the facility to ensure the spread is stopped,” Mayhugh said.
The facility also prepared with cleaning operations and worked to make sure clients are keeping themselves healthy.
Like the jails, the commcorr is not allowing visitors at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.