Junior Duck Stamp art competition open

The Junior Duck Stamp Program is in full flight in 2021, and all Colorado students (K-12) are welcome to participate, including public, private, and homeschool students.
This free art and science program is designed to teach wetlands habitat and waterfowl conservation to America’s youth. Junior Duck Stamp (JDS) participants employ scientific and wildlife observation principles to learn about the subject matter, and then communicate that knowledge visually by creating an entry to the JDS art contest. This non-traditional pairing of subjects brings new interest to both the sciences and arts to students throughout the state, while fostering a greater awareness and conservation ethic toward our nation’s natural resources.
The JDS contest begins each winter and proceeds through spring as students submit their artwork to their state coordinator. Students at the state level are then judged in four groups, according to grade level. Three first-, second- and third-place entries, as well as many honorable mentions, are selected for each group. A “best of show” is then chosen by the judges from the first-place winners. Each state’s best of show is submitted to the Duck Stamp Office in Washington D.C., and entered into the national contest.
The first-place design from the national contest is used to create the official Junior Duck Stamp for the following year. These stamps are sold by the U.S. Postal Service for $5 each. Proceeds from sales support environmental education, and provide awards and scholarships for the students, teachers, and schools that participate in the program. All entries must be postmarked by March 15. Placing artwork will be displayed at an award ceremony to honor the top 100 state winners, their families and participating schools at the Arvada Center in May.
For more details on how Colorado students, teachers, parents and schools in your area can participate in this fun educational program, contact Colorado State Coordinator, Seth Beres at Seth_Beres@fws.gov or visit: https://www.fws.gov/birds/education/junior-duck-stamp-conservation-program/junior-duck-stamp-contest-information.php.
