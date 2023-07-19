Kansan pleads guilty to poaching moose after public helps CPW track him down

A privately owned game camera captured still photos and images showing Steven Samuelson of Oakley, Kansas, as he stalked and illegally killed a bull moose in Teller County in September 2021. (Courtesy photo/CPW)

After a near two-year investigation that included confronting a suspected poacher at his job in Kansas, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has secured a conviction in the case of a bull moose illegally killed in Teller County and left to rot.

The case ended July 10 when Steven Samuelson, 33, of Oakley, Kansas, pleaded guilty in Teller County District Court to willful destruction of wildlife, a felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of hunting without a proper and valid big game license, aggravated illegal possession of wildlife, failure to prepare wildlife for human consumption, hunting in a careless manner and illegal take of wildlife.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?