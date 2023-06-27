Keeping you and your pets safe from rattlesnakes

It is common for rattlesnakes to bask in the sun on roads or trails to warm their bodies. Use caution when biking or hiking in areas with rattlesnakes. (Wayne D. Lewis/CPW)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sharing important information to keep you, your family and your pets safe from rattlesnakes. Recently, an 11-year old boy was bitten by a rattlesnake during a biking accident near Golden. He fortunately survived thanks to his father’s quick action.

To learn all about rattlesnakes, please listen to our informative podcast episode discussing them by visiting https://tinyurl.com/ycsed2a9. CPW Species Conservation Coordinator Tina Jackson has spent the last 20 years learning about snakes, and she shared her knowledge of rattlesnakes in this episode.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?