The Montrose Rotary Club Fishing Derby is Saturday. From 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., join Rotary and supporting volunteers at Chipeta Lake (Chipeta Road, near Ute Indian Museum) for a day of fun fishing with kids.

Kids receive a fishing pole and reel while supplies last. (To ensure being able to fish, bring your own, in case other eager anglers arrive first!)

The annual fishing derby is supported by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Trout Unlimited, Our Town Matters and Pepsi-Cola Bottling Group, Montrose.

Tags

Load comments