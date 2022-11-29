Children playing at Lincoln Elementary School discovered a firearm on their playground Tuesday, according to the Delta Police Department.
The school notified police at 12:41 p.m.
The DPD in a news release Tuesday said Principal Joseph Siennicki told School Resource Officer Dave Strait that a small “pocket” pistol had been recovered. Children at recess found it and turned it over to a teacher, who then gave it to Siennicki.
The gun was found loaded with birdshot.
No one was injured.
“It was just out in some wood chips in the playground,” Delta County School District Assistant Superintendent Kurt Clay said later Tuesday, praising students for turning it over and telling an adult. “The kids immediately took it to a teacher. They did exactly what they were supposed to do.”
He said the district is reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of determining when and how the gun came to be on the playground.
“We’re very concerned about it, but we don’t have any leads at this point,” Clay said.
The Delta Police Department did not immediately have more information. Officers and the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are investigating.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
