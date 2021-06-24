Road closures

Kiowa Road and Jasmine Road were closed at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021. 

 (Montrose County)

Kiowa Road was closed as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday due to a canal break, according to Montrose County's Facebook page. 

Jasmine Road was also closed as of 4:30 p.m. due to flooding. 

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route in the meantime. 

Check back at facebook.com/MontroseCounty for updates on the situation.

Tags

Load comments