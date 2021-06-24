Kiowa Road was closed as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday due to a canal break, according to Montrose County's Facebook page.
Jasmine Road was also closed as of 4:30 p.m. due to flooding.
Drivers are asked to take an alternate route in the meantime.
Check back at facebook.com/MontroseCounty for updates on the situation.
