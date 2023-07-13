Lillian Kittell of Montrose has her eye on the Miss Colorado Teen USA crown —  but not just for herself. Instead, she wants to use it as a platform to raise awareness about teen mental health issues, as well as represent the agricultural way of life.

Kittell, 18, will be competing this weekend in Greeley in the Miss Colorado Teen USA contest. Competition begins at 3 p.m. July 16 at Union Colony Civic Center, with evening gown, swimwear/activewear and personality interview components. Eligible young women are those between the ages of 14 and 28 who are Colorado residents.



