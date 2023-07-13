Lillian Kittell of Montrose has her eye on the Miss Colorado Teen USA crown — but not just for herself. Instead, she wants to use it as a platform to raise awareness about teen mental health issues, as well as represent the agricultural way of life.
Kittell, 18, will be competing this weekend in Greeley in the Miss Colorado Teen USA contest. Competition begins at 3 p.m. July 16 at Union Colony Civic Center, with evening gown, swimwear/activewear and personality interview components. Eligible young women are those between the ages of 14 and 28 who are Colorado residents.
“I want to represent Montrose and all of us agriculture people and all girls with mental health issues,” she said. “I have struggled with depression and anxiety my entire life. Competing in Miss Colorado Teen is a way for me to come out of my shell and show other girls they can do anything they put their minds to.
“Really, I just want to represent Montrose and all us girls who might be going through rough times.
The Miss Colorado Teen USA and Miss Colorado USA contests come with thousands of dollars in prizes and awards on the table and titleholder will also have the opportunity to compete for a national title.
Kittell said if she wins, she would like to help the Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center, as well as raise awareness about mental illness in teens.
Sponsoring her competition are Trevor Harrison, Will Ferrell, Isabella Montanati, Rhonda Larkin, Marcus Hill, Rosemary Biggs, Jennifer Sherwood, Eve Donohoe and other friends and family.
“We are overwhelmed by the response and caliber of all the participants from Colorado,” said Denise Wallace, executive state co-director of Future Productions, the state pageant producers for the Miss USA Organization, in a provided comment.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone