The Knights of Columbus will host a Friday fish-fry on Feb. 26, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1855 St. Mary’s Drive. This is a drive-thru event, with payment by donations. Enter on the east side of the alley.
