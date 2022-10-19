Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists across the Southwest Region have started this year's spawning operations for kokanee salmon. 

Kokanee grow quickly, typically live about four years and naturally die after spawning. CPW conducts kokanee salmon giveaways to make sure the meat is not wasted. Kokanee are tasty fish considered easy to filet and cook.



