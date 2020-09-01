The Black Canyon Classics Car Club Labor Day Weekend Car Show is from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Saturday, in the parking lot next to Looney Bean Coffee Roasting Company (3480 Wolverine Drive).

Check out the classics and also enjoy a pinup model contest, hosted by Dottie’s Dames. The pinup contest is $20 to enter, with entry fee due on day of contest. Info and registration: DottiesDamesCO@gmail.com.

A raffle and silent auction are also on tap, with proceeds to be donated to suicide prevention efforts.

Tags

Load comments