The Lake Fork boat ramp on Blue Mesa Reservoir in Curecanti National Recreation Area opens Friday, May 5, at 5:30 a.m. It will remain open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the remainder of the 2023 season. Lake Fork will be the first boat ramp to open. Other boat ramps in Curecanti NRA will open when conditions allow.

“It was a long and cold winter, and the ice on Blue Mesa held on longer than usual,” said Superintendent Stuart West. “Along with boating on Blue Mesa, we look forward to assisting with your explorations of Curecanti’s amazing trails, campgrounds, fisheries, scenery, and other wonders.”



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?