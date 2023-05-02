The Lake Fork boat ramp on Blue Mesa Reservoir in Curecanti National Recreation Area opens Friday, May 5, at 5:30 a.m. It will remain open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the remainder of the 2023 season. Lake Fork will be the first boat ramp to open. Other boat ramps in Curecanti NRA will open when conditions allow.
“It was a long and cold winter, and the ice on Blue Mesa held on longer than usual,” said Superintendent Stuart West. “Along with boating on Blue Mesa, we look forward to assisting with your explorations of Curecanti’s amazing trails, campgrounds, fisheries, scenery, and other wonders.”
Motorized and trailered watercraft launched onto Blue Mesa Reservoir must be inspected for aquatic invasive species prior to launching. An inspection station is available at the Lake Fork boat ramp.
Boaters are encouraged to get an exit inspection to verify watercraft are clean, drained, and dried. Boat inspections help ensure that Blue Mesa will be available for future generations to enjoy. Learn more at www.nps.gov/cure/planyourvisit/boat-ramps.htm.
Blue Mesa is currently at 7,459 feet elevation.This is about 60 feet below full pool at 7,519 feet. By early July, Blue Mesa is expected to rise to within 5 to 10 feet of full pool.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone