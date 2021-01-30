What would have been U.S Rep. Lauren Boebert’s first stop in Montrose since being sworn in was canceled Saturday.
Boebert, R-Colorado, had apparently been scheduled for an event here, word of which began circulating online Friday evening. But by Saturday, the event had been canceled and the host site, Circle 3 Cowboy Fellowship, reported receiving a phone threat before the cancelation.
“The congresswoman was planning on stopping by a small private event,” Ben Stout, communications director for U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, said in a provided statement.
“This was not an official town hall organized by her office. It became clear that there was not adequate security for the number of people that were planning to attend the event. The congresswoman looks forward to meeting with members of the community in the future.”
Pastor Gary Lear told the Montrose Daily Press the church was notified of the cancelation Saturday morning.
Saturday morning, before the cancelation, Lear said the church received eight to 10 threats related to the event, including one that came from a Denver area code phone number. Lear said the individual that issued the threat said he or she represented organizations in Denver and Boulder, and also claimed to be part of Boebert’s team.
Lear told the caller he didn’t believe the claims, and then, Lear says, the caller threatened to “turn the church into the IRS,” and that the church was “breaking the law by having the event in Montrose.”
Another individual threat, Lear said, said they “weren’t going to miss them (Lear and his wife).”
Lear confirmed he had filed a report with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said that his agency had been asked to provide event security for the event. The sheriff’s office was later informed the event wasn’t going to take place.
“We were prepared to be here for security,” Lillard said. The MCSO routinely provides security for similar events and Lillard said he was unaware of whether there was a specific concern at the time that the MCSO received the request.
“We didn’t get any intel that there was going to be a major threat,” he said, referring to the initial request for security.
The Montrose County Republican Party had planned to attend the event, Chairman Ray Langston said Saturday morning. Langston said the party was disappointed about the cancelation.
“Of course we’re disappointed,” Langston said. “We always want to see our elected officials any chance we get.”
The Montrose Mirror announced details of the event on its Facebook page Friday evening, but the post, and a subsequent post about the cancelation, have since been taken down.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
