Lauren Brant wins weekly newspaper division in Nebraska Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest

The Montrose Daily Press' Lauren Brant received 25 awards at the Nebraska Press Association's 2019 Better Newspaper Contest, including the Gering Courier being named the top weekly in Class A.

The Montrose Daily Press' Lauren Brant won 25 awards at the Nebraska Press Association annual Better Newspaper Contest.

The Nebraska Press Association published the 2019 Better Newspaper Contest results online with Brant, a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press, receiving multiple top honors, including the Rhoades Family Weekly Print Sweepstakes in Class A as the top weekly in the division for the Gering Courier.

Brant competed against other journalists across the state in the weekly newspapers up to 859 in circulation and the daily newspapers.

Top honors:

Rhoades Family Weekly Print Sweepstakes in Class A: Top weekly newspaper in Class A to the Gering Courier staff

First place awards:

Photo Page Class A: Gering Courier, Lauren Brant

Photo Page Daily: Scottsbluff Star-Herald, Lauren Brant for "Lighting Up the Night," coverage about the Night Glow event during the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship and the Old West Balloon Fest.

Feature Photo Class A: Gering Courier, Lauren Brant for her photo titled "Giving Blood," showing a Gering High School student's expressiveness while donating blood at school.

Feature Photo Daily: Scottsbluff Star-Herald, Lauren Brant first place

News Photo Class A: Gering Courier, Lauren Brant for her photo titled "Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Moving Water," which showed Gering High School students working on models as they address a need to solve moving water after a canal collapse in the community.

Use of Color Class A: Gering Courier, Lauren Brant "Moving Water"

Editorial Page Class B: Gering Courier, first place

Personal Column Class A: Gering Courier, Lauren Brant for her column "Let faith be bigger than your fears" where Brant shares her emotional disbelief at the death of her best friend because of a drunk driver.

News Writing Class A: Gering Courier, Lauren Brant for her coverage of "Controlling the blaze." Firefighters from the area completing a training in the Wildcat Hills over the weekend for re-certification as Brant documented their efforts.

Second place awards:

General Excellence: Gering Courier, second place

Entertainment Story Class A: Gering Courier, Lauren Brant second place

Building Circulation Class A: Gering Courier, Ashley Young and Lauren Brant, second place

Specialty Pages/Lifestyle: Gering Courier, Brad Staman and Lauren Brant second place

Online Video Daily: Scottsbluff Star-Herald, Lauren Brant, Maunette Loeks and Staff, second place

Online Coverage Breaking News Daily: Scottsbluff Star-Herald, Maunette Loeks and Lauren Brant, second place

Third place awards:

Feature Photo Class A: Gering Courier, Lauren Brant third place

Feature Photo Daily: Scottsbluff Star-Herald, Lauren Brant third place

News Photo Class A: Gering Courier, Lauren Brant third place

Entertainment Story Class A: Gering Courier, Lauren Brant third place

Entertainment Story Daily: Scottsbluff Star-Herald, Lauren Brant third place

Editorial Class A: Gering Courier, Rich Macke and Lauren Brant third place

Online Coverage Breaking News Daily: Scottsbluff Star-Herald, Maunette Loek and Lauren Brant, third place

Youth Coverage: Gering Courier, Lauren Brant third place

Sports Video Daily: Scottsbluff Star-Herald Lauren Brant third place

Watch the NPA awards ceremony here.

Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.

