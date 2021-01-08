Saturday, communities across the nation will once again join Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) in showing law enforcement officers that citizens recognize the difficult and sometimes impossible career they have chosen, in public service to us all.
C.O.P.S., which is a national nonprofit organization that rebuilds the shattered lives of families and co-workers affected by line-of-duty death, has been contacting local businesses to get involved through such events as food drives or sending thank you cards to local departments.
Citizens who appreciate law enforcement and are discouraged about the negative attention being given to law enforcement are encouraged to take time on Saturday to show their support, and there are a number of ways to do it:
• Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement;
• Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency;
• Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media;
• Ask children to write letters in support of law enforcement;
• Participate in Project Blue Light — proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement.
Once again for 2021, C.O.P.S. has partnered with the American Red Cross and other community blood collection agencies for “Blue Blood Drives” where people are encouraged to donate blood in honor of law enforcement. Find one near you by visiting the Special Events tab at concernsofpolicesurvivors.org. Collection locations hosted through the American Red Cross will include COVID-19 antibody testing.
Most of all, organizers say to thank police officers — it will mean more than people might think.
