League of Women Voters honors poster contest winners

The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley honored winners of the Second Annual Essay and Poster Contest on the steps of the Montrose County Courthouse, Thursday, Oct. 21. Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes and members of the county clerk’s office joined League members and friends and family of the contestants in celebrating this year’s award winners Megan Waxler, Kayla Bauer, and Noelani Ramon.
Waxler, Bauer and Ramon entered posters featuring the contest theme, “Why it is important to vote, and what voting means to me.”
Waxler, of Montrose, who is home-schooled, won first place in the poster contest for her painting which illustrates a small child holding the hand of her mother who places her vote in a ballot box.
“My inspiration was how important it is for parents to be good examples for their children. I had an idea to show how women can be examples to their children for voting,” she said.
Megan’s sister, Alex Waxler encouraged her to enter this year’s contest. Alex won first place prize for her essay in last year’s LWV Essay and Poster Contest.
Bauer, a student at Cedaredge High School, tied for second place with her pen and ink drawing of the Statue of Liberty wearing a badge that says, “I voted.”
“What inspired this drawing is my passion for the pursuit of freedom and justice that the United States stands for. I aspire to be an attorney at law, and will continue to follow my passion until I accomplish my goals,” she said.
“My AP anguage and composition teacher, Mrs. Madden, introduced me to the promotional poster for this contest. I’m an avid artist, featured in multiple shows, including Colorado Mesa University’s Tri-State ‘NEXT’ competition, of which I won in my preferred medium.”
Ramon, a student at Delta High School, was also awarded second place prize for her digital illustration.
“My poster was inspired by Susan B. Anthony’s devotion to fighting for women’s rights,” she said.
“Anyone who can fight for something meaningful to them for 50 years of their lives is amazing, but a woman fighting for her rights in the especially misogynistic society as was in the late 1860s is nothing short of extraordinary. She didn’t care about what people thought of her, wore black for 50 years straight, and had her portraits taken in the same style as a man’s. When she was taken to jail for voting, it still didn’t stop her. Cruel irony made it to where she never saw the day women were finally acknowledged by the law, yet that doesn’t make her lifetime of struggles in vain but instead even more meaningful. If that’s not a reason to vote, then I don’t know what is.”
The LWV is non-partisan, neither supporting nor opposing candidates or political parties at any level of government, but always working on vital issues of concern to members and the public.
“Our purpose in promoting the annual Essay and Poster Contest is to encourage youth to value their right, privilege, and freedom to vote,” said local League Vice President Carol Howe.
The LWVUV thanks teachers for encouraging students to enter this contest. No essays were submitted this year.