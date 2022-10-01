The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley is hosting as virtual candidate forum for the Congressional District 3 race between incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch.
The forum is being held to educate the voters about the candidates and issues as well as to provide an opportunity for voters to see and listen to the candidates express their views.
The League of Women Voters Chapters in Colorado’s District 3 intend the forum to continue in their long tradition of non-partisan voter education. Significant effort has been given to determining the issues most relevant to the majority of constituents in the district. The forum will focus on obtaining answers from candidates about their plans of action regarding these issues, within the constraints of the office.
Moderator Dr. Lori Schell has nearly 35 years of experience in the energy industry, including political analysis work done at the U.S. Department of Energy and Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Schell is certified as an Energy Risk Professional (ERP) by the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP). She served on the Board of Directors of Pagosa Verde LLC, a renewable energy and sustainable agriculture development company. Schell was the 2015/2016 Vice President of the International Association for Energy Economics and is a Senior Fellow and Past President of the United States Association for Energy Economics.
Schell served on the inaugural Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission. She was selected to meet the requirement for at least one commissioner from the Western Slope on the commission.
“Early in the process I was excoriated for being a Democrat in disguise because of the political contributions my husband and I had made; late in the process, I was excoriated for being a Republican for my unwillingness to split the state north-south. I believe I’ve earned my unaffiliated credentials,” Schell said.
The League of Women Voters will also host a candidate forum for Colorado House District 58, with incumbent state Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, and Democratic challenger Kevin Kuns, also of Montrose. This forum is from 6 - 7 p.m. Oct. 28, at Montrose City Council Chambers, 107 S. Cascade Ave.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Ballots will be mailed the week of Oct. 17.
