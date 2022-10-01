The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley is hosting as virtual candidate forum for the Congressional District 3 race between incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch.

The forum is from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. This will be via Zoom at Zoom at: https://bit.ly/CoD3Zoom. The Facebook livestream can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/lwvcolorado, and a recording will be available Oct. 13 at https://bit.ly/LWVrecording.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?