Five congressional candidates running for their respective party’s nomination will participate in a League of Women Voters forum on Wednesday, June 8, from 6 — 7:30 p.m.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and outgoing State Sen. Don Coram are vying for the GOP nomination. On the Democratic side, three are seeking their party’s nomination: Adam Frisch, Sol Sandoval and Alex Walker.
The forum will be conducted remotely over Zoom and on Facebook live. League members from several regional chapters will ask questions that are submitted by the audiences and all five candidates will have an opportunity to respond. The forum is not a candidate debate.
To sign up and submit a question, visit lwv-uv.org and click the link in the blue bar on the left side of the page, “CD3 Primary Candidate Forum Website,” or go to https://lwvcolorado.org/cd3forum to submit a question. Questions must be submitted by noon Friday, June 3.
The forum is jointly sponsored by League of Women Voters chapters of the Gunnison Valley, La Plata, mesa, Montezuma, Pueblo, San Luis Valley and Uncompahgre Valley, as well as Action 22, whose CEO, Sara Blackhurst, will moderate the forum.
Primary election day is June 28 in Colorado. Ballots start being mailed out the week of June 6. Registered members of each party will receive their party’s primary ballot. Unaffiliated voters will receive both ballots, but can only vote and return one or the other.
The Colorado Secretary of State reminds voters that they can track their ballot for the primary election using BallotTrax. Through BallotTrax, voters receive notifications by phone, email or text about the status of their ballot, from the time it is mailed out, received and counted. Enroll by visiting GoVotecolorado.gov and click “sign up for BallotTrax.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone