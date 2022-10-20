Special to the MDP
The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley and the City of Montrose will co-host a Candidate Forum, for the Colorado State House District 58 race between candidates Marc Catlin and Kevin Kuns.
Special to the MDP
The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley and the City of Montrose will co-host a Candidate Forum, for the Colorado State House District 58 race between candidates Marc Catlin and Kevin Kuns.
The forum will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Montrose City Council Chambers, 107 S. Cascade Ave.
Montezuma County and Gunnison Valley Leagues are co-sponsors.
The forum will livestream on https://cityofmontrose.org/759/Live-Meetings-Viewer. A recording of the Forum will be available on https://www.youtube.com/user/MontroseCityGov.
The League of Women Voters does note promote any candidate or political party. It is a nonpartisan grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and ensure everyone is represented.
The League of Women Voters’ candidate forums are voter education events held in a town hall format. Rather than focus their attention on each other, candidates speak directly to the audience.
While initial questions for the candidates will be from League members, the majority of the questions are generated by the audience themselves.
Attendees may submit questions written at their arrival at the event, which are then asked of the candidates by the moderator. Those not able to attend in person may submit questions via zoom@lwv-uv.org with subject line “HD58 question” by 5 p.m. Oct. 26.
The moderator will manage and prioritize written questions submitted by attendees.
This format gives the audience an opportunity to have questions and concerns most important to them answered by the candidates. Voters will be better and more fully informed about the candidates for whom they will shortly cast their votes.
Voters should check their information on file at the Secretary of State’s office at GoVoteColorado.gov. Ballots were mailed out on Oct. 17,and cannot be forwarded. If you have not received your ballot, check with the clerk and recorder’s office at 320 S. First St. in Montrose. For links to much more election-related information, go to VOTE411.org.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.