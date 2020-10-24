The November ballot is a rather long one and requires some careful study. It is best not to put this study off until the last minute.
In addition to candidate races for various county, state, and federal offices the ballot gives voters a chance to approve or disapprove a total of 11 statewide measures that would address various proposed changes to Colorado statutes and the Colorado constitution.
The Blue Book issued by the state of Colorado addresses these ballot issue matters in a formal and legal way (as it must).
Many people, however, find that the ballot issues pamphlets issued by the League of Women Voters of Colorado to be more accessible and helpful. This year’s pamphlets from the league present background information for each of the 11 measures together with a summary of arguments for and against each of the measures.
Two years ago the Montrose Daily Press ran a front-page story describing how how a group of representatives from the local League of Women Voters chapter gave an oral presentation on the current ballot issues measures to an overflow crowd at the Heidi’s Forum gathering. In the days that followed that presentation people around town picked up nearly 2,000 Ballot Issues pamphlets from counter-top trays in various locations.
In some prior years there have been as many as 2,300 that have been picked up and presumably taken home and read. With long ballots (like the current one) these pamphlets can become very popular and meet a real need.
Printing costs for the pamphlets are borne by individual and corporate donors some of whose names and logos appear on the last page of the pamphlets. The league appreciates their generosity.
The league also appreciates the generosity of merchants and organizations that are helping with this project by making temporary counter-top space available for the pamphlet distribution trays.
What follows is a listing of various locations where Ballot Issue pamphlets can be found for this November’s election.
• Montrose County Clerk’s office (second floor of the old courthouse, 320 S. First St.)
• Montrose Public Library
• Montrose Senior Center (adjacent to the Pavilion)
• Montrose Republican Campaign Headquarters (718 E. Main St.)
• Montrose Democratic Campaign Headquarters (7 S. Townsend Ave.)
• The Coffee Trader (both locations)
• Looney Bean Coffee
• Starbucks Coffee
Spanish language pamphlets are available at:
• Hispanic Affairs Project (1010 South Cascade Ave.)
League pamphlets are also available in some locations outside the immediate Montrose area:
• Public libraries — in Ridgway, Ouray, Delta, and Nucla-Naturita
• County Clerk’s offices – in Delta and Ouray
• Town Halls – in Olathe and Ridgway
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization, and in the present instance, both the local Republicans and the local Democrats are distributing the league’s pamphlets and encouraging people to read and study them.
