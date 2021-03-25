The League of Women Voters of Montrose County (also serving Delta and Ouray counties) is hosting a Zoom webinar entitled, “The Self-Sufficiency Standard in Western Colorado” on April 8, beginning at noon. The public is invited.
Bruce Barnum from the Colorado Center on Law and Policy (CCLP) will present a one-hour webinar on the self-sufficiency standard, focusing on Montrose, Delta, and Ouray counties.
Drawing on the CCLP's publications, the Self-Sufficiency Standard for Colorado and the State of Working Colorado, Barnum will discuss how issues such as affordable housing impact the residents of western Colorado. The Self-Sufficiency Standard calculates how much income a family must earn to meet basic needs such as housing, child care, food and transportation costs without public or private assistance based on family composition in each of Colorado’s counties.
Please use this link to join the Zoom webinar:
Preregistration is not required.
A Q & A session will follow Barnum’s presentation.
The webinar will be recorded and made available on the league’s website (lwvmontrose.org) for later viewing.
