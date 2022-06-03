Since the arrival of Russell Stover in 1973, Montrose has worked to diversify its economy.
On June 1, Forum attendees heard about one such entity helping us achieve that goal. Montrose Forest Products, the audience learned, is the largest sawmill in the state, producing enough studs to build 42,500 two thousand square foot homes per year and employing 150 contracted employees and 230 employees overall with a payroll of $5.7 million.
Yet, since the city's founding and the completion of the Gunnison Tunnel in 1909, agriculture has been, and remains, a major player in our economic picture.
On Wednesday, June 8, from 8 - 9 a.m., The Forum will focus on agriculture and its role in supporting our local economy. Speakers will include:
• Montrose County Commissioner Keith Caddy, co-proponent of Montrose County Right to Farm;
• Uncompahgre Cattlemen's Association Board President and cattle producer Todd Stewart;
• State Rep. and Montrose ag producer Marc Catlin.
According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Colorado agriculture consists of 38,900 farms and ranches; encompasses 32 million agricultural acres; employs 195,000 people; and adds $47 billion to Colorado's economy with cattle and calves being the No. 1 ag commodity.
How do Montrose and Montrose County fit into this picture? Come to Forum on June 8 to find out.
The Forum meets each Wednesday from 8 - 9 a.m. at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. The program is free and open to all.
Upcoming programs:
June 15 – Teen & Child Advocacy: Dolphin House and CASA
