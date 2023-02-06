Ever wonder why the big hill from Main Street, heading west up to Spring Creek Mesa, was called Ashenfelter Hill?  

Come to The Forum on Wednesday, feb 8, from 8 - 9 a.m., as historian Gail Zanett Saunders presents "From Wagons to Apples: The Story of John Ashenfelter.” 



