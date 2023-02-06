Ever wonder why the big hill from Main Street, heading west up to Spring Creek Mesa, was called Ashenfelter Hill?
Come to The Forum on Wednesday, feb 8, from 8 - 9 a.m., as historian Gail Zanett Saunders presents "From Wagons to Apples: The Story of John Ashenfelter.”
Ashenfelter arrived in Ouray in 1882 with a few pack animals bought on credit, and in the next 25 years, he became the largest freighting outfit in Southwestern Colorado.
With steep undeveloped roads, winter storms, and avalanches, freighting on the trails and roads took a mighty effort. During 1886, Ashenfelter hauled 1,500 tons of supplies and 100,000 feet of lumber to the mines. He returned 2,965 tons of freight.
At one time Ashenfelter had 36 teams of horses or mules called “Big Sixes,” as well as fifty pack mules, and about 100 pack burros.
In 1892, Ashenfelter took a turn in his business adventures when he purchased 400 acres of land four miles directly west of Montrose on Spring Creek Mesa; he invested his freighting fortune in an orchard.
In 1900, the Ashenfelters built a large stone house on the edge of the mesa that looked over the city, and their farm raised potatoes, pears, peaches, strawberries, apples, and plums.
In 1903, Ashenfelter was able to sell his entire crop of apples and peaches to a Chicago buyer for more than $12,000. The apple crop was estimated to be around 6,000 bushels and the peaches 16,000 to 17,000 boxes.
Want to know more about this remarkable man? Come to the Forum and bring a friend!
The Forum is free. Location: Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Beginning this week, please enter via the double glass doors off of Cascade, not the single glass door off South Third.
