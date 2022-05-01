Three organizations have joined forces to raise the level of awareness and support for family caregivers on Colorado’s Western Slope.
The Caregiver Support Foundation (CSF), the Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, and the Region 10 Agency on Aging will host a forum discussing all types of dementia and the resources available to anyone affected by brain disease.
The event will be held Friday, May 6, from 10:30 a.m. - noon, in Cascade Hall, 336 S. Third Street in Montrose The forum is open to the public. To register by phone, call the Alzheimer’s Association Helpline or visit https://action.ALZ.org/mtg/79833998.
“It is truly heartening to see these three organizations join to provide real support and information concerning what is available to help brain disease caregivers,” said Laird Landon, who along with the late Glen Hinshaw, founded the CSF in 2021. “Caregiving is the hardest job in the world and family caregivers need all the help they can get. This forum will open many new fronts that will help caregivers achieve their missions and survive the stresses of the job.”
The Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is one of the primary sources of information and support for patients with brain disease. The organization provides one-on-one consultation, training for caregivers, early-stage programs, and support groups.
Recently the Alzheimer’s Association and the Caregiver Support Foundation joined forces to increase group support service in Montrose, Delta, Ouray, and San Miguel counties. CSF will conduct groups for family caregivers on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Woo Blandel, who works out of the Grand Junction Alzheimer’s Association office, says that working with CSF and Region 10 has allowed the Association to reach many more Alzheimer’s and dementia patients and their caregivers. She said she is looking forward to the May 6 event.
Among other things, the Region 10 Area Agency on Aging extended a grant to CSF, which allowed for the production of 13 instructional videos aimed at assisting family caregivers in dealing with the changes caregiving brought into their lives. The agency provides services and connects the communities they serve with support and resources that promote aging with independence and dignity.
CSF is a Montrose non-profit foundation specializing in support groups development and facilitation. Info: Family-Caregiver.org.
The Family Caregiver Support Groups are staged regularly both in person at the Montrose Regional Health hospital and online through Zoom.
The in-person support groups are at the Montrose Regional Health Hospital, 800 S. Third St., Montrose. They are held the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m. - noon and the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 1 - 2 p.m.
The Virtual Support Group Via Zoom is held online on the second and fourh Friday of each month from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
The Grieving After Dementia Group meets online on the first and third Mondays of each month from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.